The Average Person Tries 6 New Recipes Per Month!

A new survey reveals that the average person would travel nearly 30 minutes away to eat their favourite food!

According to a recent survey of 2,000 people, people crave adventure in their taste buds as nearly half (47%) are tired of cooking the same types of food at home.

The average person tries at least six new recipes per month and reimagines their food by adding different seasonings, using different base ingredients and incorporating more fruits and vegetables.

More than half of adults consider themselves adventurous eaters and have tried a variety of cuisines, including Vietnamese, African, Korean, Thai, Middle Eastern, and Indian.

TOP 5 REASONS PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO TRY A NEW CUISINE

I’ve never had the opportunity to try it – 40%

It is not available in my area – 26%

I’m afraid I won’t like it – 24%

I don’t like the flavours/ seasonings – 13%

I’ve never tried the ingredients – 10%

TOP 5 THINGS THAT WOULD INSPIRE PEOPLE TO TRY A NEW CUISINE