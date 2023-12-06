The Average Pet Owner Has This Amount of Pet Panics Every Month

The average pet owner has 72 “pet panics” over a year, according to new research.

Results from the survey revealed that respondents worry about their pet’s well-being an average of three times per day, and they spend about five hours away from their four-legged friend on any given day.

So it’s no wonder, we freak out over them all the time!

Between incidents that have already happened, hypothetical situations that could happen and both of the above, a survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners revealed these panics happen about six times every month.

The most common pet panics were revealed to be throwing up unexpectedly, falling off a chair or couch or slipping their leash outside.

Other monthly situations include refusing to eat a meal, not coming when their name is called, not showing interest in playing with their toys or even escaping the house or yard.

Almost two in five admit they lose more than 11 hours of sleep each week worrying about their pet.

This may be because a little more than one in 10 are more concerned about their pet’s health issues than their own.

Similarly, another 13% said they worry more about their pet’s well-being.