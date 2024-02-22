The Beatles Will Get Fab-Four Biopics!

The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in not just one film, but a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their spotlight — all of which are to be directed by Sam Mendes.

Sony Pictures announced Monday a deal that may dwarf all music biopics that have come before it, with the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr spread out over a quartet of films.

The films, conceived by Mendes, are expected to roll out theatrically in an innovative fashion, with the movies potentially coexisting or intersecting in theatres. Precise release plans will be announced at a later date. Sony is targeting 2027 for their release.

McCartney, Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all signed off on the project through the band’s Apple Corps. Ltd. Sony Music Publishing controls the rights to the majority of Beatles songs.