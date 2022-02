It’s 10 pm and you feel hungry, or better yet- your teenager comes down starving.

It’s always been known that we shouldn’t eat before bed, however, if you must; this is what you should be having according to a dietitian.

Related: New App Helps Kids Choose Healthier Snacks!..

BEDTIME SNACKS

Walnuts

Banana

Chocolate-covered nuts

Greek yogurt with almonds and berries

Rice cake with peanut butter

Dried shiitake mushrooms

More