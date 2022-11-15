The Christmas Story House Is Up For Sale!

There is no better time! The much-anticipated sequel starts streaming on HBO Max on November 17th!

‘It’s a major award!’ And it could be all yours as the legendary Cleveland house at 3159 West 11th Street is now on the market.

The house from “A Christmas Story” hit the market for an undisclosed price. The listing includes a museum, gift shop, and parking lots that total 1.3 acres. (See the listing here with photos and a map of the entire 1.3 acres.)

A Christmas Story House

According to the listing, “You’re looking at pretty much the most natural, holiday-themed house and museum in the world. And now, it can be all yours. With wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate. Nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances, you’ll be sure to be the talk of the town when you own this world-famous house and museum based on a beloved Christmas classic film.”

The memories! We’re in the gift shop, which is part of the property that’s for sale. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/C9ustWNsON — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 14, 2022

“The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendour.

The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006 and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting.

Annual paid admissions boast over 75,000 attendees and many more visit the Gift Shop. In addition to being open for daily tours, both The House and The Neighbour’s House are each available for overnight rentals.”