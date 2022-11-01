WATCH: Full Trailer For A ‘Christmas Story Christmas’

HBO Max just released the much anticipated full trailer for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ which stars the original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley!

While there are no fluffy pink bunny pyjamas or rifles featured in the trailer, viewers are given the gift of Billingsley reprising his iconic role of Ralphie Parker.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” — which is set in the 1970s — features an aging Ralphie returning to his hometown with his new family in an attempt to reconnect with his childhood after the death of his father.

“A Christmas Story” was initially considered a flop upon its initial release in 1983 but has since become a beloved holiday classic.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” is set to debut on HBO Max on November 17.