The Correct Order To Eat Food!

A TikToker with a family history of Type 2 diabetes has gone viral after showing how eating food in a certain order can prevent blood sugar spikes.

Justin, known online as @insulinresistant1, posts videos of himself consuming different foods and using his glucose monitor to determine how they affect his blood sugar levels.

He explained in the first TikTok video, posted in November, that the “right” order to eat a meal is: high-fibre vegetables; fats and proteins; then starches and sugars last. The idea is that the fibre, fat and protein will help “slow down the digestion of … simple carbs.”

According to multiple articles online, this method can actually reduce a blood sugar spike by as much as 75%.

Blood sugar monitoring is the most important and effective way people diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes can manage their health and avoid serious complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, blindness and amputation, according to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says an ideal blood sugar range is between 80 and 130 milligrams when sitting down for a meal and up to 180 milligrams two hours after licking the plate clean.