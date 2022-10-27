The Creator Of The Christmas Classics Has Died

The Producer Of the Stop-Motion Holiday Classics Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer & ‘The Year Without A Santa Claus’- Jules Bass Dies at age 87. Jules Bass directed and produced three holiday TV classics.

The release of Rudolph firmly held its own in the 1960s and quickly became a holiday staple on par with A Charlie Brown Christmas and How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Rudolph also paved the way for Bass’s premiere spot as a maker of holiday TV specials. Subsequent productions included the traditionally-animated Frosty the Snowman, with the voices of Jackie Vernon and Jimmy Durante, in 1969; and the stop-motion specials The Little Drummer Boy (1968); Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970); and The Year Without A Santa Claus (1974), among numerous others.

Bass would also become a player in the Saturday morning cartoon world of the 1970s and ’80s, producing, among others, The ABC Saturday Superstar Movie, Jackson 5ive and Thundercats.

Bass died earlier this week in Rye, New York of age-related illnesses.