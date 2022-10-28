The Deal Is Done! Elon Musk Owns Twitter!

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter and Begins Firing Executives! Musk has purchased Twitter for $44B, so it’s time to cut costs!

The first thing he did was fire the company’s CEO and finance chief. Musk took the struggling social network private late Thursday.

Bloomberg News reported early Friday that Musk plans to take over as Twitter’s CEO — at least on an interim basis.

Musk continued to clean house yesterday, firing Twitter’s top legal and policy executive.

Soon after news of Musk’s Twitter acquisition broke, Bloomberg News also reported that he’s expected to reverse lifetime bans on past users of the social media platform.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Musk has previously voiced his opposition to Twitter’s policy of shutting out accounts — especially that of former President Donald Trump.

Under the deal’s terms, Musk will buy Twitter at the originally-agreed price of $54.20 per share. Musk has vowed to take the company private and reshape the platform with an emphasis on free speech.