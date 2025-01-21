SQUALL WARNINGS and an EXTREME COLD WARNING in effect for parts of our region click here for details
The Dorito-Versal Plot Twist

Food
Published January 21, 2025
By Charlie

Doritos lovers in the U.K. were thrown into a frenzy when the brand’s Instagram account, @DoritosUK, dropped a cryptic post featuring a square-shaped chip (or “crisp,” as the Brits say). The caption teased, “The shape of things to come,” and it wasn’t long before the comment section turned into a snack-fuelled uproar.

One fan didn’t hold back, saying, “Nobody, and I mean NOBODY wants a f***ing square Dorito.” Another begged the brand, “Don’t mess up with my triangle!” Some compared the potential redesign to a Cheez-It, while others blamed Doritos for already tweaking their beloved chips with the newer “bolder crunch.”

Will the Triangle Survive in Canada?

So far, this square-shaped scandal appears to be a U.K.-only affair. Doritos’ social media accounts in Canada and the U.S. have stayed silent on the matter, which might mean our beloved triangular chips are safe—for now.

Related: Doritos Unveils A Real Nacho Cheese-flavoured Liquor

Still, the possibility of a shape change raises an important question: do we snack with our taste buds or our eyes? For many, the triangle isn’t just a shape—it’s an experience.

Let’s hope Doritos doesn’t flatten out its legacy anytime soon. What’s your take—are you team triangle or could you give squares a chance? Drop your thoughts (and your snacks) in the comments!

