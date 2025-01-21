The Dorito-Versal Plot Twist

Doritos lovers in the U.K. were thrown into a frenzy when the brand’s Instagram account, @DoritosUK, dropped a cryptic post featuring a square-shaped chip (or “crisp,” as the Brits say). The caption teased, “The shape of things to come,” and it wasn’t long before the comment section turned into a snack-fuelled uproar.

One fan didn’t hold back, saying, “Nobody, and I mean NOBODY wants a f***ing square Dorito.” Another begged the brand, “Don’t mess up with my triangle!” Some compared the potential redesign to a Cheez-It, while others blamed Doritos for already tweaking their beloved chips with the newer “bolder crunch.”

Will the Triangle Survive in Canada?

So far, this square-shaped scandal appears to be a U.K.-only affair. Doritos’ social media accounts in Canada and the U.S. have stayed silent on the matter, which might mean our beloved triangular chips are safe—for now.

Still, the possibility of a shape change raises an important question: do we snack with our taste buds or our eyes? For many, the triangle isn’t just a shape—it’s an experience.

Let’s hope Doritos doesn’t flatten out its legacy anytime soon. What’s your take—are you team triangle or could you give squares a chance? Drop your thoughts (and your snacks) in the comments!