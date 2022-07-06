The Duffer Brothers Reveal Some Details For Season 5 of Stranger Things

The Duffer Brothers say “Stranger Things” will have shorter episodes in season five compared to the other seasons…

After season 4, Part 2 offered up feature-length episodes, and Duffer bros are giving hints for the upcoming 5th and final season.

However, they admitted the show’s finale will “likely” be a feature-length episode, in a similar way to season four’s ending. “We’re more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a 2.5-hour episode,” they added.

But that would just be for the final episode to wrap up the series.

FUN FACT:

We watched a Billion hours of “Stranger Things 4”. That’s not just in the U.S., but worldwide. It also includes both parts of the season, over the first 28 days since Part 1 started streaming.