The Duke And Duchess Will Quit Doing Interviews About The Royal Family!

Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the pair will stop making self-referential podcasts for Spotify, tell-all Netflix documentaries — plus no more publishing memoirs and sitting down for interviews discussing the royal family, as they have ‘nothing left to say’.

According to an insider at Spotify, the couple was dropped from the streaming giant last week following reports they did not meet “productivity requirements”.

The Sussexes’ Spotify deal was signed in 2020 but delivered just 13 hours of programming in two and half years – a dozen episodes of Meghan’s ‘Archetypes podcast as well as a one-off holiday special.