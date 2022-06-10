The First Teaser Trailer Was Release For ‘A League Of Their Own’ Reboot!

First Footage Released Of The ‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot!

The Rockford Peaches are back!

Co-created by Abbi Jacobson, Amazon’s upcoming series puts a more diverse, LGBTQ-inclusive spin on the baseball classic and debuts on Aug. 12 on Prime!

The minute-long teaser, set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” offers a glimpse at the cast — including Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field.