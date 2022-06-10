Listen Live

The First Teaser Trailer Was Release For ‘A League Of Their Own’ Reboot!

There's no crying in baseball!

By Dirt/Divas

The Rockford Peaches are back!

Co-created by Abbi Jacobson, Amazon’s upcoming series puts a more diverse, LGBTQ-inclusive spin on the baseball classic and debuts on Aug. 12 on Prime!

The Last Surviving Member Of The Rockford Peaches (League of their Own) Dies At Age 101

The minute-long teaser, set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” offers a glimpse at the cast — including Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field.

