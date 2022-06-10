The First Teaser Trailer Was Release For ‘A League Of Their Own’ Reboot!
There's no crying in baseball!
First Footage Released Of The ‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot!
The Rockford Peaches are back!
Co-created by Abbi Jacobson, Amazon’s upcoming series puts a more diverse, LGBTQ-inclusive spin on the baseball classic and debuts on Aug. 12 on Prime!
The minute-long teaser, set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” offers a glimpse at the cast — including Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field.