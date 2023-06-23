The First Trailer for Dumb Money Is Out!

The first trailer for Dumb Money, an upcoming comedy-drama starring The Batman‘s Paul Dano and Barbie‘s America Ferrera, has been released.

Based on the 2021 book The Antisocial Network, the film tells the wild true story of how a group of private investors and internet trolls “brought Wall Street to its knees and got rich by turning the video-game retailer GameStop into the world’s hottest company”.

Dumb Money arrives in cinemas on September 22. Barbie will be released on July 21.