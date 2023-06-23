The First Trailer for Dumb Money Is Out!
about the real-life YouTuber who took on billionaire hedge fund managers over GameStop's stock. It stars Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and America Ferrera.
The first trailer for Dumb Money, an upcoming comedy-drama starring The Batman‘s Paul Dano and Barbie‘s America Ferrera, has been released.
Based on the 2021 book The Antisocial Network, the film tells the wild true story of how a group of private investors and internet trolls “brought Wall Street to its knees and got rich by turning the video-game retailer GameStop into the world’s hottest company”.
Dumb Money arrives in cinemas on September 22. Barbie will be released on July 21.