The New Trailer For The Barbie Movie Is Out!

The trailer features not only Margot Robbie as Barbie but about 12 other actors as Barbie!

The trailer still gives only the barest hint at the movie’s plot, but it appears to at least partially take place in a pink plastic town — or country? — of Barbie Land where all Barbies and Kens live harmonious pink plastic lives.

The cast is impressive!

The main stars of Barbie are Margot Robbie, as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken, but the cast also includes Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) as Barbie, Hari Nef (You) as Barbie, Emma Mackey (Sex Education) as Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women) as Barbie, Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) as Barbie, Issa Rae (Insecure) as Barbie, Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Barbie, Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) as Barbie, Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) as Barbie, and Dua Lipa as Barbie; as well as Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Ken, Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie) as Ken, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion) as Ken, and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as Ken; and Emerald Fennell (The Crown) as Midge and Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as Allan.

Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Helen Mirren will play humans.

Barbie hits theatres on July 21.