The Friends Experience is Officially Opening This Summer in Toronto

Could we BE any more EXCITED?! The FRIENDS Experience has announced the opening date for their Toronto location: July 14th, 2022 at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (in place of the current AVENGERS Experience).

Created in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary in 2019, The FRIENDS Experience allows you to explore 12 different themed rooms, where some of the best moments of the show took place!

From Central Perk to Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, and where Monica and Chandler got married!

Along with iconic moments including sitting in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, and attempting the famous “PIVOT, PIVOT, PIVOT!” scene.

Timed entry tickets (35.50 per person) will be available for purchase on May 26th at 10 AM!

