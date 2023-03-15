The Funniest Movie Insults!

A list of the 49 Funniest Movie Insults of All Time includes the “Monty Python” classic, “Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries.”

Everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre. Plus then you can use the line yourself!

There is a long list of these very funny insults. Here are our favourites!

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) “Hey, where’d you get those clothes, the toilet store?”

Bad Moms (2016) “Well, you look like a bag of d***s”

The Breakfast Club (1985) “Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?”

Bull Durham (1988) “From what I hear, you couldn’t hit water if you fell out of a f***ing boat.”

Con Air (1997) “You’re somewhere between a cockroach and that white stuff that accumulates at the corner of your mouth when you’re really thirsty.”

Erin Brockovich (2000) “That’s all you got, lady – two wrong feet and f***ing ugly shoes.”

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) “To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people.”

The Hangover (2009) “You are literally too stupid to insult.”

Knocked Up “Your face looks like Robin Williams’ knuckles.”

Parenthood (1989) “I wouldn’t live with you if the world were flooded with piss and you lived in a tree.”