The Grammy’s Are Moving From LA To Las Vegas!

The 64th annual Grammy Awards that were originally scheduled on January 31st are moving to April 3rd and will be held in Vegas!

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Related: The Grammys Postponed Due To Omicron Concerns…

The show was to take place in LA at the Crypto.com Arena but was postponed because of the Omicron variant.

The reason for the move is availability. The Crypto.com Arena was booked but the MGM Grand Garden Arena had nothing between March 11th and June 17th.

Last year’s Grammys show was scheduled for Jan. 31 at what is now Crypto.com Arena but, with weeks to go, the show was scaled down and moved to March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center due to COVID-19.