Brought to you by:

The kids have been back at school for a couple of months, life is busy, and that summer vacation seems like a distant memory…

You and your family need a break!

That’s why KOOL FM and Darick Battaglia Mortgages are teaming again up to send you on a Great Family Getaway to Great Wolf Lodge Resort in Niagara Falls!

1 Night accommodation in a Standard Room, 2 Day Access to Water Park for 4 (2 adults and 2 children)

Every Friday this month we’ll be selecting one lucky listener and sending their family on their way to make memories that will last a life time!

Fill out the form below to enter to qualify!

The Great Family Getaway – brought to you by Darick Battaglia Mortgages and Barrie’s Best Mix for the whole family – 1075 Kool FM!