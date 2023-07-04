The Grocery Rebate Rolls Out July 5th!

The new one-time Grocery Rebate will deliver targeted inflation relief for 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families who need it most, with up to an extra $467 for eligible couples with two children; up to an extra $234 for single Canadians without children; and an extra $225 for seniors, on average.

The Grocery Rebate will be delivered to eligible Canadians on July 5, 2023, by direct deposit or cheque through the Canada Revenue Agency.

Essentially a re-branded GST rebate boost, the payment will be issued through Canada’s GST/HST tax credit system, alongside the regular quarterly GST/HST payments.

Individuals and families that were entitled to receive a GST/HST credit payment for January 2023, and have filed their latest tax returns, should expect to receive this rebate.

The grocery rebate will be equivalent to double the GST/HST credit amount received in January.

Here’s who’s getting what!

$234 if you have no children

$387 if you have one child

$467 if you have two children

$548 if you have three children

$628 if you have four children





And, if you are married or have a common-law partner, you could receive up to:

