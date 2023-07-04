Charlie Puth Asks Concertgoers To Stop Throwing Things At Performers

From wheels of cheese to black eyes, lately, performers are getting much more from concertgoers than they want.

Aggressive behaviour by people in the crowd at several recent summer concerts has artists calling for caution.

After a man threw a phone at Bebe Rexha that hit her in the face during a New York concert earlier this month, Rexha revealed she needed stitches for her injuries.

Days later, singer Ava Max was slapped by a man who rushed the stage at a show in Los Angeles.

Pink was shocked in London when someone in the crowd tossed their mother’s ashes on stage while she was performing.

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” she told the crowd. She was also strangely handed a wheel of cheese during a recent performance.

Harry Styles has been hit in the groin by sunglasses and in the eye with Skittles. He recently got smacked in the face with flower stems thrown from the floor while performing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as part of his “Love On Tour.”

Charlie Puth weighed in on the tossing trend, asking fans to please cut it out.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you,” he tweeted.