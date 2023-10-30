The Health Benefits of Eating Pumpkin!

It’s good for your appearance and weight! Pumpkins have surprising health benefits that might make you add more of fruit to your diet…

Pumpkin is often used in treats such as cookies, pies, cheesecakes and as a flavouring in sugary drinks.

It can also be used in more savoury dishes such as soup, pasta, hummus and more. And while pumpkin might be fall’s favourite fruit, it’s also packed with vitamins and minerals that can help improve your health.

WHY PUMPKIN IS GOOD FOR YOU

Pumpkins can help your eyesight

Pumpkins are a high source of vitamin A, which plays a significant role in eye health, according to experts. Pumpkins are “packed full of vitamin A,” which is a nutrient that can “lower the risk of developing cataracts, a common cause of blindness.

Pumpkins are immunity boosters

Aside from vitamin A, pumpkins are a high source of vitamin C, which is a nutrient that has long been associated with boosting immunity. Pumpkins are also full of vitamins D and E, beta-carotene, folate and iron. Mixing pumpkin into your diet can give you the immunity boost you need as the temperatures start to drop. If you feel sickness coming on during fall, put together a warm pumpkin soup to help you feel better in no time.

Pumpkins can help you stay limber

Bananas aren’t the only fruit rich in potassium. Pumpkins can be a great source of minerals. There are about 250 milligrams of potassium per half-cup serving of cooked pumpkin…Potassium helps to contract muscles, regulates fluid and mineral balance within the cells of the body, and helps to maintain normal blood pressure.

Pumpkins are helpful for weight loss

Pumpkins are 90% water. If you’re looking to shed a few pounds with a healthier diet, pumpkins could become your secret weapon…Pumpkin is beneficial for weight loss because it’s largely made up of water, so it is low in calories while still containing many nutrients…

Try adding more pumpkin to your diet by making pumpkin soup, pumpkin oatmeal, roasted pumpkin, or pumpkin energy bites.

Pumpkins boost fibre and lower cholesterol

Pumpkins are high in fibre, which has a list of benefits, including satiating hunger and lowering “bad” cholesterol, called low-density lipoprotein…Other fibre-based benefits include improved bowel health and a lessened chance of blood sugar spiking…

Since pumpkins are so high in fibre, they will help you stay full longer, which can help promote weight loss.

Pumpkins are rich in skin-saving antioxidants

Pumpkins are loaded with antioxidants. These molecules help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals — unstable atoms. Antioxidants neutralize these atoms, which in turn slows the aging process, according to Harvard Medical School.