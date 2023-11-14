The Holiday Season is Constipating!

According to a new survey, the majority of us are dreading what our favourite holiday foods and drinks will do to our guts!

Constipation is very real during the holidays…

During the holiday season, 75% find themselves eating more often throughout the day, and over half (51%) said they “often” or “always” feel like they ate too much food during the holidays. As a result, many are left with occasional constipation (56%), indigestion (49%) and acid reflux (45%).

Almost as many (48%) said the changes to their routines and eating habits during the holidays affect their experiences with occasional constipation.

The study, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by the laxative brand Prunelax, revealed 93% experience occasional constipation — 43% experience it “often” or “all the time.”

Top 10 foods that can cause occasional constipation

Turkey – 44% Pecan pie – 41% Potatoes – 39% Chocolate – 33% Pumpkin pie – 31% Fudge – 23% Sugary candies – 18% Stuffing – 13% Ham – 9% Rack of lamb – 8%

Top 10 beverages that cause occasional constipation