The Juno Nominations For 2023 Are In!

It’s our country’s biggest music awards show and Tuesday morning the nominees were announced for next month’s ceremonies…

The Weeknd leads with six nomination awards this year being nominated for TikTok Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year for “Sacrifice”, Album of the Year for Dawn FM, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.

Following close behind are Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae with five nominations — they are both up for Single of the Year, for “Bite Me” and “she’s all I wanna be”, and album of the year for Love Sux and I use to think I could fly.

Other nominees include Shawn Mendes (2), The Reklaws (3), Preston Pablo (3), Rêve (3), NAV (3), Lauren Spencer-Smith (2), Michael Bublé (2), Tyler Shaw (2), Billy Talent (2), Savannah Ré (2), Alessia Cara (1), Jessie Reyez (1), Cary Rae Jepsen (1), and many more!

Taylor Swift also nabbed two Juno nominations for International Album of the Year for both her Red (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights albums.

Simu Liu returns to host the 52nd annual celebration of Canada’s top musicians, with Nickelback being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Juno Awards will air Monday, March 13th.