Inside the Life of a Gym Rat: What the Average Workout Routine Looks Like

If you plan to kickstart a fitness routine this year, it’s not just about the time you spend sweating at the gym.

A new survey reveals that staying healthy takes just as much effort outside the gym as during your workout. So, what exactly does the average gym rat’s routine look like? Let’s break it down!

Morning Warriors vs. Evening Hustlers

The survey shows that most gym-goers (63%) prefer morning workouts, while 37% opt for evening sessions. But no matter when you choose to exercise, prepping for and recovering from your workout is a time commitment all on its own.

The Morning Routine

For early birds, the grind starts before sunrise. On average, morning gym rats begin their prep at 6:42 a.m., plan their workout, sip on pre-workout, and curate the perfect playlist by 6:54 a.m. After fuelling up on protein and carbs around 7:06 a.m., they’re ready to hit the weights or treadmill.

Once the workout is done, recovery takes over. Morning fitness buffs will grab a protein shake at 8:06 a.m., stretch or foam roll at 8:12 a.m., and maybe enjoy a sauna session by 8:24 a.m. By 9:00 a.m., they’re refuelling with a hearty breakfast before logging their progress in an app or journal at 9:06 a.m.

Snapshot of the Average Morning Routine:

6:42 a.m. – Plan your workout

– Plan your workout 6:54 a.m. – Drink pre-workout and make a workout playlist

– Drink pre-workout and make a workout playlist 7:06 a.m. – Fuel up with protein and water

– Fuel up with protein and water 8:12 a.m. – Stretch or foam roll post-workout

– Stretch or foam roll post-workout 9:00 a.m. – Eat a full meal

– Eat a full meal 9:06 a.m. – Log your workout

The Evening Crew

Evening gym-goers, on the other hand, are all about winding down with a workout after a long day. They’ll start building their playlist at 4:42 p.m., drink their pre-workout or protein around 5:06 p.m., and begin planning their session by 5:18 p.m.

Post-gym recovery for evening athletes kicks off with a stretch session at 6:36 p.m., followed by a well-deserved dinner at 7:24 p.m. Most evening exercisers finish up their routine with a shower and log their workout details by 7:42 p.m.

Snapshot of the Average Evening Routine:

4:42 p.m. – Build your workout playlist

– Build your workout playlist 5:06 p.m. – Sip on protein and prep for the session

– Sip on protein and prep for the session 6:36 p.m. – Stretch after the workout

– Stretch after the workout 7:24 p.m. – Refuel with dinner

– Refuel with dinner 7:42 p.m. – Shower and log your progress

The Takeaway: Prep and Recovery Matter

Whether you’re a morning enthusiast or a night owl, a significant portion of your fitness journey happens outside of the gym. From pre-workout fuelling to post-session recovery, these routines highlight the dedication it takes to stay healthy.

So, if you’re planning to embrace a workout routine, don’t just think about the time spent exercising—factor in everything that comes before and after. After all, being a gym rat is a full-time vibe!