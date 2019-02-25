The Lion King Preview Arrived During the Oscars

Disney revealed their first full trailer for the live action remake of The Lion King last night during The Academy Awards.

It’s as if Disney wants to surround this movie in secrecy because clearly they were very careful with what they revealed as this preview doesn’t exactly show off any of the characters.

I think this will make all of us a bit nostalgic from the 1994 classic though, it’s a familiar scene set to the chant from “The Circle of Life” as the sun rises and Rafiki lifts Simba over the kingdom.

Here’s a side-by-side of ‘The Lion King’ trailer with the same scenes from the 1994 original movie. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/RdqrRsHINv — RAYVIEWS (@rayviews_) February 25, 2019

I’m pretty sure Moms & Dads will be as exciting, (or more) than the kids to see The Lion King, is it July 19th yet??