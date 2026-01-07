The Luckiest Golden Globes Dresses, According to Fashion Math

Someone out there has crunched over 20 years of Golden Globes fashion data to determine which outfits are the luckiest and the results are surprisingly specific.

Dresses Win. Pants Mostly Do Not.

According to the analysis, a whopping 95.77 percent of Golden Globe-winning actresses wore a dress on their big night. Only 4.23 percent went rogue with something else, including pantsuits, blazers and, in one iconic case, pyjamas. That honour belongs to Jodie Foster, who accepted her award during the 2021 COVID-era ceremony while comfortably dressed at home. Proof that talent wins, even in loungewear.

Black Is the Ultimate Power Colour

If you are aiming for a Golden Globe, the data suggests you should dress like you are attending the chicest event imaginable and possibly a very elegant funeral.

Black was the luckiest colour overall, worn by 35.5 percent of winning actresses. White came in second at 15.1 percent, followed by silver and blue tied for third. Red, despite being a red carpet classic, landed much lower on the luck scale.

Most winners kept it simple too. Nearly 70 percent wore a single-colour dress, proving that when it comes to awards, less really is more.

Armani Is Basically a Lucky Charm

When it comes to designers, Armani came out on top as the luckiest brand. Eight actresses were wearing Armani when they won, including Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Demi Moore.

Dior and Yves Saint Laurent tied for second place, while Versace and Valentino followed closely behind. Chanel, Calvin Klein, Vera Wang and Carolina Herrera also made appearances, but Armani is clearly doing something right.

So, What Have We Learned?

If you want to win a Golden Globe, the formula is clear. Wear a black, single-colour dress. Make it Armani if possible. If not, Dior or YSL will do. And if all else fails, pyjamas apparently still work if you are Jodie Foster.

Fashion may not actually win awards, but this data proves it certainly does not hurt.

We'll see if this math adds up this Sunday night, when The Golden Globes air live on CBS at 8pm.

