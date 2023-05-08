The Morning Show Renewed For Season 4

It’s one of Apple TV+ biggest shows and ahead of the release of season three of “The Morning Show,’ the streaming platform announced that season 4 is a go!

Season 3 is set to debut this fall.

Witherspoon and Aniston are executive producers, with Mimi Leder directing and executive producing, and Charlotte Stoudt acting as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3.

Aniston announced Season 3 had wrapped filming on Feb. 9 via an Instagram post which, in the wake of the renewal news, prophetically promised that there was “so much more to come.”

Season 3 will introduce new cast members Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as the return of stars such as Julianna Margulies, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.

Since the start of the show, it has won several awards including an Emmy, SAG award and Critics’ Choice award.