The Most-Hated Halloween Candy 🍬👻
There are a few Halloween traditions we can count on every year — kids in costumes, mini chocolate bars mysteriously disappearing before the 31st, and the collective sigh when someone hands out… licorice.
According to a new report, licorice has officially been crowned the most-hated Halloween candy, followed (of course) by candy corn.
🎃 The Least-Loved Treats
Consumer interest in licorice has dropped 13.6% this year — probably because the only people who truly like it are old enough to remember life before Wi-Fi.
Candy corn isn’t far behind, falling 9.1% in popularity, which honestly feels generous.
Even marshmallow candies are down 9%, and caramel apples (the world’s stickiest dental hazard) have dropped nearly 7%.
🍫 What’s Getting Sweeter
On the flip side, some candies are having a major glow-up:
- Haribo gummies are up a whopping 48% in interest — we love a chewy icon.
- Baby Ruth bars (yes, the retro ones) climbed 42%.
- And Hershey’s Kisses saw a 37% boost — proving a little chocolate affection never goes out of style.
Meanwhile, matcha cookies have skyrocketed 139%, those are the cookies made with Green Tea- so they are green…
Also doing well this year are crunchy snacks like candy bark, brittle, and cereal clusters, up 11%.
Basically, texture is trending.
They didn’t say which candy reigns supreme overall, but let’s be honest — it probably comes in an orange wrapper and rhymes with Pieces. 😉
