The site CandyStore.com released its annual list of the most hated holiday candies. And “reindeer corn” is #1 again. It’s just regular candy corn with a festive spin. The only difference is it’s red-green-and-white instead of orange-yellow-and-white.

Here are the rest of the 10 most despised holiday candies. . .

2. Christmas nougat. It’s chewy and minty and popular with a VERY select number of people.

3. Cherry cordials. They always make the Top 5. They were #1 two years ago.

4. Non-peppermint candy canes. Peppermint ones avoided the Top 10 this year.

5. Holiday Peeps. Whether they’re shaped like snowmen or Christmas trees, not a lot of people like them.

6. Ribbon candy. Hard candy shaped like a ribbon. If you’ve never tried it, you’re not missing much.

7. Old-fashioned hard candy mix. Found exclusively at your grandma’s house in 1987.

8. Lifesavers Story Books. Each one has a selection of different types of Lifesavers. They’re called “Story Books” because the package opens like a book.

9. Chocolate oranges. If you enjoy mixing the flavours of chocolate and citrus, they’re all yours.

10. Peppermint Bark. A dubious poll recently claimed it’s America’s FAVOURITE holiday treat. It was placed ahead of gingerbread cookies and chocolate Santas, so the poll was NOT scientific.