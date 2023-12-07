Listen Live

THE MOST HATED HOLIDAY CANDIES

REINDEER CORN, CHRISTMAS NOUGAT, AND CHERRY CORDIALS

By Kool Eats

The site CandyStore.com released its annual list of the most hated holiday candies.  And “reindeer corn” is #1 again.  It’s just regular candy corn with a festive spin.  The only difference is it’s red-green-and-white instead of orange-yellow-and-white.

Here are the rest of the 10 most despised holiday candies. . .

2.  Christmas nougat.  It’s chewy and minty and popular with a VERY select number of people.

3.  Cherry cordials.  They always make the Top 5.  They were #1 two years ago.

How Do You Eat A Candy Cane?

4.  Non-peppermint candy canes.  Peppermint ones avoided the Top 10 this year.

5.  Holiday Peeps.  Whether they’re shaped like snowmen or Christmas trees, not a lot of people like them.

6.  Ribbon candy.  Hard candy shaped like a ribbon.  If you’ve never tried it, you’re not missing much.

7.  Old-fashioned hard candy mix.  Found exclusively at your grandma’s house in 1987.

8.  Lifesavers Story Books.  Each one has a selection of different types of Lifesavers.  They’re called “Story Books” because the package opens like a book.

9.  Chocolate oranges.  If you enjoy mixing the flavours of chocolate and citrus, they’re all yours.

10.  Peppermint Bark.  A dubious poll recently claimed it’s America’s FAVOURITE holiday treat.  It was placed ahead of gingerbread cookies and chocolate Santas, so the poll was NOT scientific.

