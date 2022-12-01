Listen Live

The Most Popular Holiday Candies And Other Fun Holiday Facts!

We eat a lot of candy canes!

By Kool Eats

Christmas Candy Quick Facts:

OUR FAVOURITE HOLIDAY SMELLS INCLUDE CHRISTMAS TREES, COOKIES, AND FIRES

93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays

1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.

31% of gift givers plan to give candy.

LEGOs are a top 4 Christmas gift for both boys (#1) and girls (#4).

60% of Holiday shoppers started by the beginning of November.

72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end.

Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.

The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.

December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.

Canada spent $362M (USD) in Dec 2014 on candy, confectionery & snack foods.

56% of holiday sales are expected to be online.

