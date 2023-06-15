The Most Satisfying Food Sound!

The most satisfying food sounds include snapping a chocolate bar, the sizzle of bacon in a pan and the rustling of a crisp packet. Hungry yet?

A study of 2000 people revealed that food sounds are very satisfying, like slicing a crusty bread loaf or the hiss of vegetables falling into a hot wok or pan.

People in the survey also revealed the first bite into a crisp apple was a sound favourite and popping popcorn too.

Almost half of the people admit that hearing food sounds instantly makes them hungry!

TOP 10 SATISFYING FOOD SOUNDS: