The Most Satisfying Food Sound!
Now, I'm hungry!
The most satisfying food sounds include snapping a chocolate bar, the sizzle of bacon in a pan and the rustling of a crisp packet. Hungry yet?
A study of 2000 people revealed that food sounds are very satisfying, like slicing a crusty bread loaf or the hiss of vegetables falling into a hot wok or pan.
People in the survey also revealed the first bite into a crisp apple was a sound favourite and popping popcorn too.
Almost half of the people admit that hearing food sounds instantly makes them hungry!
TOP 10 SATISFYING FOOD SOUNDS:
- The sizzle of bacon in a pan (33%)
- Slicing into a crusty loaf of bread (26%)
- Steak sizzling in the pan (25%)
- Butter being spread on toast (17%)
- The snapping of a chocolate bar (16%)
- Chips frying (16%)
- The first bite into a crisp apple (16%)
- Popping popcorn (13%)
- Rustling of a snack or crisp packet (10%)
- Stir-frying vegetables (9%)