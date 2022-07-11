The Most Shazamed Movie Song Of All Time!

Do you remember the final scene from Fast & Furious 7, when Brian and Dom drive their separate ways, with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s ‘See You Again’ playing in the background?

After analyzing data from Shazam, electronics manufacturer Roberts released a list of the top 40 most Shazamed movie songs of all time. (Keep in mind that Shazam was created in 2002)

The company wanted to find out just how often people were using Shazam to find songs played in popular movies and determined that the Most Shazamed Movie song was from Fast & Furious 7, before Paul Walker’s untimely death.

They analyzed data from Shazam to find out which songs people from around the world had been searching for the most, and the movie titles that made them famous,” their website explains.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s ‘See You Again’ sits in the top spot with more than 18.5 million searches to its name.

Here Are Your Top Movie Songs That Have Been Shazamed The Most!

#2 Pharrell Williams- “Happy” from Despicable Me



#3 Collio ft. LV-“Gangsta’s Paradise” from Dangerous Minds (1995)

#4 Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga “Shallow” from A Star Is Born



#5 The Weeknd “Earned It” from Fifty Shades of Grey

6. “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls // City of Angels (1998)

7. “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve // Cruel Intentions (1999)

8. “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees // Saturday Night Fever (1977)

9. “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith // Armageddon (1998)

10. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem // 8 Mile (2002)

11. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen // Wayne’s World (1992)

12. “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak // Wild at Heart (1990)

13. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” by Bryan Adams // Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

14. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears // Tesla (2020)

15. “Flashdance (What a Feeling)” by Irene Cara // Flashdance (1983)

16. “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes // Dirty Dancing (1987)

17. “Skyfall” by Adele // Skyfall (2012)

18. “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers // Ghost (1990)

19. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston // The Bodyguard (1992)

20. “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers // Benny & Joon (1993)

21. “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer // She’s All That (1999)

22. “Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies // Fight Club (1999)

23. “Regulate” by Warren G ft. Nate Dogg // Above the Rim (1994)

24. “It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars // The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

25. “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal // Batman Forever (1995)

PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube