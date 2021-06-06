The Mother Daughter Empower Conference & Awards is a Personal Development and Growth Mindset Conference designed for Moms and daughters ages 7 to 14.

Caregivers, aunties, grandmas, teachers and friends are all welcome to attend this one-of-a-kind empowerment event!

On Sunday, June 6th enjoy a day filled with power positive keynote speakers, performances, vendors, prizes & interactive workshops that focus on; Health & Wellness, Confidence building, Resiliency, Diversity & Inclusiveness and much more!

