🎭 The Muppets Are Back (And Our Inner Child Is Screaming)

Clear your calendar and warm up your best Kermit impression because “The Muppet Show” is making a long-awaited return on February 4, and honestly, this feels like a hug from the past.

Disney+ and ABC are bringing back the beloved chaos with a special event that reunites Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, and the rest of the felt-covered legends on the original Muppet Theatre stage. A first-look teaser has already dropped, and yes — it’s exactly as delightfully unhinged as you’re hoping.

RELATED: Jim Henson’s Puppets and Props Are Heading to Auction for the First Time

This time around, the Muppets will be joined by a very special guest: Sabrina Carpenter, which means music, mayhem, and at least one perfectly timed Piggy side-eye are all guaranteed.

A Show That Raised Us (Whether We Realize It or Not)

Created by the legendary Jim Henson, The Muppet Show ran from 1976 to 1981, airing in more than 100 countries and somehow managing to be both wildly silly and incredibly smart. It was one of those rare shows that parents watched “for the kids” — and then quietly enjoyed just as much.

The guest list over the years reads like a music and entertainment hall of fame: Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minnelli, Paul Simon, and many more all shared the stage with a frog, a pig, and a bear who told truly terrible jokes.

50 Years of Felt, Music, and Controlled Chaos

In 2026, The Muppet Show will officially celebrate its 50th anniversary, which feels both impossible and deeply personal to anyone who grew up singing along to “It’s time to play the music…”

If you’re feeling the urge to revisit those glory days, all five seasons are currently streaming on Disney+, ready for a full nostalgia binge. Warning: may cause spontaneous humming, quoting Fozzie jokes, and explaining to your kids why this show was “iconic.”

February 4 can’t come soon enough. 🐸✨