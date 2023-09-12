The Must-Have Deluxe Colour Of The Year For 2024 Revealed

Serenity and calm – that’s the vibe we’re going for in 2024.

That’s why Dulux’s forecasted colour of the year for 2024 is Sweet Embrace, a modern shade of pale pink that ‘has a softness to it that calms the senses and creates an atmosphere of serenity – like a whisper of reassurance,’ according to Dulux creative director and colour expert Marianne Shillingford.

Plus, it’s a pretty timeless shade of pink that changes ever so slightly when the sunlight hits it, according to Dulux, appearing crispier in the morning, blush pink at midday and more violet in the evening.