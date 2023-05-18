The New Heinz Remix, A Sauce Dispenser That Works Like The Coca-Cola Freestyle

Imagine getting a large order of fries with your burger and then creating six different sauces to dip your fries in. From the creators of Mayochup, here comes a machine for just that. it’s the Heinz Remix.

The company press release says, “HEINZ REMIX is taking personalized sauces to new heights, creating a first for the sauce and foodservice category. The free-standing machine is touchscreen operated, enabling consumers to first select from a range of ‘bases’ – currently HEINZ Ketchup, Ranch, 57® Sauce, and BBQ Sauce – then personalize further with one or more ‘enhancers’ – currently Jalapeño, Smoky Chipotle, Buffalo, and Mango – at their preferred intensity level (low, medium, high).”

The new machines, which should start showing up in restaurants later this year, promise over 200 different sauce combinations.

The Heinz Remix machine will also keep track of the flavour combinations being created, potentially using that info for new sauces to sell in stores. So experiment away.