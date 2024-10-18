The “October Theory”: Why TikTok Thinks Fall is the New January

As the crisp autumn air rolls in and the leaves begin to fall, many TikTokkers are declaring October as the true reset month of the year.

This viral idea, dubbed the “October Theory,” suggests that October is the ideal time for a “glow up” or personal transformation, even more so than January.

What is the October Theory

Content creator Chloe Van Berkel helped popularize the concept in a viral TikTok video, explaining that October is the perfect time to reflect on the past year and figure out how to improve your life for the rest of it. It's a time to recharge, reset, and maybe even reinvent yourself.

But why October? According to psychotherapists, the autumn season often sparks a natural urge for change. The leaves changing colours and falling serve as a metaphor for letting go of the old and embracing new beginnings.

The cooler months also mark the beginning of “cuffing season,” when people feel more inclined to seek relationships or focus on self-growth.

A 90-Day Glow Up?

Influencers are taking it one step further, calling October a “springboard” for a 90-day glow-up challenge. From changing up your skincare routine to developing new habits, they’re claiming that starting in October gives you a head start on your New Year’s goals.

Research supports this idea, suggesting that it takes about 66 days for a new behaviour to become automatic. With October offering the perfect timing, you’ll be well on your way to achieving your goals by the time the New Year rolls around.

So, if you’re looking for an excuse to refresh and restart, October might just be your month! Time to embrace the “October Theory” and make the most of the season.