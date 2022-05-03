The Osbourne Family Has Covid-19!

Sharon Osbourne tested positive for COVID while looking after Ozzy.

Ozzy became sick last week with COVID, prompting Sharon to step away from her New TalkTV gig in Britain to head back to LA to take care of Ozzy.

Now, Sharon says she has it and so does their daughter Kelly.

Related: Sharon Osbourne Got Up To $10 Million To Leave ‘The Talk’…

Sharon says the Ozzy is doing much better and that she and Kelly feel pretty normal.

Ozzy, 73, tested positive for coronavirus last week. He is also battling several other health complaints including back and neck problems and Parkinson’s disease.

PHOTO CREDIT/FACEBOOK