The Products In Our Homes We Think Can ‘Cure-all’

A survey of 2,000 people looked at how we treat some of our most uncomfortable skin concerns. Over half of us have a go-to favourite cure-all product.

And nearly three-quarters of people like being the “go-to” for their family and friends, citing that they are often excited to share helpful information they learn about different products (73%).

Those who deem themselves skincare “experts” learned about things from their parents the most.

The survey showed that, on average, people spend over three hours researching products for different skin concerns before committing to them.

One in five respondents who have a favourite cure-all product said it is a staple for their entire family.

Nearly a third of Americans use their cure-all item a few times a week (32%), and 18% use it every day to treat different concerns.

The top products that people turn to for almost any skin ailment include antibiotic ointment, petroleum jelly and witch hazel.

People are so attached to their cure-all products that they’re willing to take them on vacation (58%), to work (36%) and on a date (28%).

Respondents concur that the most uncomfortable skin concerns that pop up any and everywhere include rashes (31%), cuts (27%) and bug bites (25%).

TOP CURE-ALL ITEMS

Antibiotic ointment Petroleum jelly Witch hazel Rubbing alcohol Vapo-rub

MOST UNCOMFORTABLE SKIN CONCERNS