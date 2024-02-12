Listen Live

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has released the nominees for its Class Of 2024

By Dirt/Divas

Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Each nominee’s debut album or single must have been released in 1999 or earlier to qualify for this year.

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, and White Stripes were nominated for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class!

 All of this year’s 15 nominees have been eligle in previous years, but 10 of those are on the ballot for the first time (Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade).

It’s the third nom for A Tribe Called Quest and second for Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, and Jane’s Addiction.

