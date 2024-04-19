The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction announcement is happening on ‘American Idol’

Catch the big announcement on April 21 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on ABC

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are set to be revealed live, on national television next week.

The unveiling will take place April 21 on ABC during an episode of American Idol as 2022 Rock Hall honouree, Lionel Richie and Idol host, Ryan Seacrest take the stage to announce the 2024 honourees from this year’s ballot. Nominated artists include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

Richie and Seacrest are also set to reveal the fan pick, which earns the winning artist a vote towards induction among the other approximate 1,000 Hall of Fame members who vote. Winning the fan vote does not guarantee induction, but is surely an honour in itself.