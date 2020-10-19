The Rock Surprised a 101 Year-Old Grandma with Tequila
Watch what he did when she turned 100 though
A busy guy like Dwayne Johnson can’t possibly keep up with everything. So props to The Rock’s team who likely reminded him of Marie, AKA Grandma Grover’s 101st birthday.
She was promptly sent 2 bottles of Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana tequila, and told “it’s not time to do shots!”
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Grover! 🎂🎊❤️👏🏾👏🏾 Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you! Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots 🤣☺️👍🏾 Happiest of birthdays – what an amazing and blessed life 🙏🏾 Enjoy your mana, Marie! DJ 🖤 #grandmagettinghergrooveback
The Rock surprised Grandma Grover with an incredible video message for her milestone 100th birthday! For him to surprise her two years in a row is pretty special!
Pay close attention to her reaction and her words at the end…
Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI
— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019