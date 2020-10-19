The Rock Surprised a 101 Year-Old Grandma with Tequila

A busy guy like Dwayne Johnson can’t possibly keep up with everything. So props to The Rock’s team who likely reminded him of Marie, AKA Grandma Grover’s 101st birthday.

She was promptly sent 2 bottles of Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana tequila, and told “it’s not time to do shots!”

The Rock surprised Grandma Grover with an incredible video message for her milestone 100th birthday! For him to surprise her two years in a row is pretty special!

Pay close attention to her reaction and her words at the end…