The Second City Toronto Announces General Auditions for 2026

Dream of making people laugh for a living? Your shot is coming up.

The Second City Toronto is holding its 2026 General Auditions on August 17 and 18, with submissions being accepted July 20 through July 24.

If you've got improv skills, comedy chops, acting experience, or just think you're the funniest person in your friend group, this could be your chance to step onto one of Canada's most legendary comedy stages.

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A Few Fun Facts About Second City Toronto

🎭 The Second City has been launching comedy careers for more than 60 years , making it one of the world's most respected improv theatres.

, making it one of the world's most respected improv theatres. ⭐ Famous alumni include comedy legends like John Candy , Catherine O'Hara , Eugene Levy , Martin Short , Dan Aykroyd , Mike Myers , Colin Mochrie , and many more who got their start making audiences laugh on a Second City stage.

, , , , , , , and many more who got their start making audiences laugh on a Second City stage. 🎤 The Toronto location isn't just a theatre. It's also home to one of Canada's premier comedy training centres, offering classes in improv, sketch writing, stand-up, and acting for everyone from beginners to working professionals.

😂 Every performance is different, because audience suggestions often become part of the show, meaning no two nights are ever exactly alike.

Who knows? The next big Canadian comedy star could be reading this right now.