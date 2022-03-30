The Tin Man’s Oil Can Just Sold For How Much?

83 years after the release of The Wizard of Oz, the ‘Tin Man’s Oil Can’ Sold at auction for $250,000! Now, that’s a lot of grease!

The highly sought-after prop had been predicted to snag around $200K, but in the end, it brought in an extra $50K.

The prop is a real oil can, and among the five cans that were used during filming, according to the product description page; other experts have maintained there were three of them.

Sadly, this particular oil can is one of the only original pieces left from the Tin Man’s iconic costume, as the rest of the outfit has gone missing.

The oil can is currently on display at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum in LA through November 2022 and may remain there if the new owner is interested in keeping it there.

The Wizard of Oz was released on August 25th, 1939 and was a huge success and received critical acclaim. It was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. It would win two Academy Awards for Best Original Song for Over the Rainbow and Best Original Score by Herbert Stothart.

According to the Library of Congress, The Wizard Of Oz is the most seen film in movie history.