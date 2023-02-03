The Top Items People Should Have As Essentials In Their Kitchen

Jamie Oliver recently revealed his ‘Can’t do without’ cupboard essentials that will save you money when cooking.

Chickpeas, beans, tinned tomatoes and flour were rated key ingredients to keep in your pantry!

The top three essentials you should have in your freezer are peas, sweet potato and garlic, as these are key ingredients for many meals.

A new poll revealed that 43 percent of the 2000 people polled, plan to spend less on essential items.

To make their money go further, 37 percent intend to plan meals and only buy what they need.

It also emerged bread, eggs, pasta and rice were consumers’ most essential items, alongside baked beans, either vegetable or olive oil and packet seasonings.

Top Items Shoppers Keep Stocked In Their Kitchen