The Top Items People Should Have As Essentials In Their Kitchen

What item do you alway have in your pantry?

By Life Hacks

Jamie Oliver recently revealed his ‘Can’t do without’ cupboard essentials that will save you money when cooking.

Chickpeas, beans, tinned tomatoes and flour were rated key ingredients to keep in your pantry!

The top three essentials you should have in your freezer are peas, sweet potato and garlic, as these are key ingredients for many meals.

A new poll revealed that  43 percent of the 2000 people polled, plan to spend less on essential items.

To make their money go further, 37 percent intend to plan meals and only buy what they need.

It also emerged bread, eggs, pasta and rice were consumers’ most essential items, alongside baked beans, either vegetable or olive oil and packet seasonings.

If You Have These In Your Pantry, They Could Be Worth A Fortune!

Top Items Shoppers Keep Stocked In Their Kitchen

  1. Bread, flatbreads and wraps
  2. Eggs
  3. Pasta
  4. Rice
  5. Baked beans
  6. Oil
  7. Seasoning
  8. Condiments
  9. Chopped tomatoes and/ or tomato paste
  10. Frozen vegetables
  11. Cereal/ granola/ muesli
  12. Soup
  13. Porridge oats
  14. Flour
  15. Stock cubes
  16. Garlic and other herbs
  17. Sugar
  18. Tinned fish
  19. Biscuits
  20. Pasta sauce

