The Top Jobs To Avoid In A Spouse…

Tik Tok user @JettieGirl28, who is a “local divorce attorney,” who’s specialized in family law for over 13 years says these are the gigs to avoid if you want a happy marriage!

Police officers, firefighters, military, surgeons and pilot men are the “Top 5 Professions Women Should Avoid in a Spouse.”

The Tik Tok attorney says that her most difficult cases have involved men in these top 5 professions. Tik Tok Attorney claims that these top professions tend to be more narcissistic and controlling.

“They tend to be far more difficult in dealing with a divorce. They have kind of a nuke-the-earth, scorch-the-earth, ‘How dare you to challenge me?’ kind of approach to litigation.” She also says that most men in these fields suffer from a godlike complex…

And a lot of her followers tend to agree. She explains that cops walk around with a gun and authority. If you’re a surgeon, everyone looks up to you, you’re in charge. Pilots are in control of 150-200 lives at any time. They are treated with tremendous respect!

She continues, that when these professionals come home from their days of being well respected, they are then asked to take out the trash and do other not-so-respectful tasks.



In a sequel Tik Tok clip, the lawyer pointed out which working women men should avoid.

The Stay-at-home-mom! She says they are paralyzed with fear. They will most likely have to return to the workforce and become financially independent. She says that the stay-at-home-mom tends to be the most common profession for women in divorce.