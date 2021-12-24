The Top Movies of 2021

Spider-Man might’ve set a box office record over the weekend, but 2021 was still the year of Shang-Chi.

That’s the takeaway from a recent OnePoll survey that determined the best TV shows, movies, and other entertainment releases of 2021.

In what was another year of lockdowns and restrictions, we watched a lot of TV and movies…

A survey of 2,000 conducted last week asked which movies were “Best of the Year” and more people cited “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” than any other film on the list.

In fact, four of the top 20 movies of the year featured superhero characters from the same cinematic universe — “Shang-Chi” and “Black Widow,” which were produced by Marvel Studios, and “Spider-Man” and “Venom,” produced by Sony Pictures in association with Marvel.

Netflix dominated the Best TV shows of 2021! Not surprisingly, given its status as an overnight sensation, the Korean dystopian drama “Squid Game” took the No. 1 spot.

TOP MOVIES OF 2021

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (10.94%) “Jungle Cruise” (10.20%) “Spider-Man No Way Home” (9.59%) [Tie] “The Suicide Squad” (9.39%) [Tie] “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (9.39%) “The Matrix: Resurrections” (8.78%) “Godzilla vs. Kong” (8.64%) “Black Widow” (8.37%) [Tie] “A Quiet Place Part II” (8.31%) [Tie] “No Time to Die” (8.31%)

TOP TV SERIES OF 2021