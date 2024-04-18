THE TOP THREE THINGS TO EAT WHEN YOU NEED AN ENERGY BOOST

If you need an energy boost to get over that mid-day hump, this is for you.

Here are the top three things nutritionists say you should eat . . .

1. Complex carbohydrates. Including things like wheat bread, oatmeal, brown rice, beans, and potatoes. They break down more slowly than simple carbs, so the energy boost lasts longer.

“Simple carbs” basically means sugar. Things like white bread, candy, and most breakfast cereals spike your blood sugar and give you a short burst of energy. But then you crash and feel even worse.

2. High-fibre foods. Including fruits, vegetables, grains, and nuts. They’re helpful early in the day. A recent study found less than 10% of us are getting enough fibre.

3. Heart-healthy fats. Meaning the unsaturated kind found in things like nuts, seeds, avocados, and dark chocolate. Or make the whole office hate you, and microwave some fish.

If none of that sounds good, you can also reach for a beverage. But skip the Red Bull or that fourth cup of coffee. Studies have found that just drinking more WATER each day can make you feel more energized.