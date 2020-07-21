The Top Ways Parents Have Bonded With Their Kids During Lockdown

A new survey asked people to name the top ways they’ve bonded with their kids in quarantine. And a whole lot of parents have been forcing kids to listen to their favourite music, and watch old movies.

Here are the top 10 answers . . .

1. Playing games with them. 52% said they’ve done more of it.

2. Showing them one of your favourite movies, 45%. (Let my kids watch Super Bad with us)

3. Exposing them to an old TV show you like, 41%. (We are watching Friends)

4. Letting them help in the kitchen, 39%.

5. Talking and listening to them more, 37%.

6. More playtime in general, 37%.

7. Playing video games together, 36%.

8. Reading books together, 35%.

9. Exposing them to your favourite music, 34%.

10. Teaching them about one of your hobbies, 31%.