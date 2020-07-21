Listen Live

The Top Ways Parents Have Bonded With Their Kids During Lockdown

Parents have had to get creative!

By Kool Parents

A new survey asked people to name the top ways they’ve bonded with their kids in quarantine.   And a whole lot of parents have been forcing kids to listen to their favourite music, and watch old movies.  

Here are the top 10 answers . . .

 

1.  Playing games with them.  52% said they’ve done more of it.

2.  Showing them one of your favourite movies, 45%. (Let my kids watch Super Bad with us) 

3.  Exposing them to an old TV show you like, 41%. (We are watching Friends)

4.  Letting them help in the kitchen, 39%.

5.  Talking and listening to them more, 37%.

6.  More playtime in general, 37%.

7.  Playing video games together, 36%.

8.  Reading books together, 35%.

9.  Exposing them to your favourite music, 34%.

10.  Teaching them about one of your hobbies, 31%.

 

